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May 20 - Britain's second most senior diplomat in Washington, James Roscoe, has left his post, Britain's foreign office said early on Wednesday.

It was not immediately clear why Roscoe, the deputy head of mission at the British embassy in Washington, left, and the UK foreign office did not provide further details.

Roscoe could not immediately be reached for comment.

Roscoe was appointed to the role in July 2022. Between September 2025 and February 2026, he served as Chargé d’Affaires to the United States after Peter Mandelson was sacked as ambassador over ties with the late convicted U.S. sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Christian Turner was appointed Britain's ambassador to the U.S in December, and formally took up the role in February. REUTERS