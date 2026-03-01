Straitstimes.com header logo

British defence minister says ‘few people will mourn’ Iran’s Khamenei

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

British Defence Secretary John Healey's remarks were the government's first public response to the Iran supreme leader's death.

Defence Secretary John Healey also repeated the British government’s insistence that British forces were involved in purely “defensive” operations.

PHOTO: EPA

Google Preferred Source badge

Follow our live coverage here.

LONDON – Britain’s Defence Secretary John Healey said on March 1 that “few people will mourn” Iran’s Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in the British government’s first public response to the

Iranian Supreme Leader’s death

in US-Israeli strikes.

“Iran and the regime he’s led for so long, it’s a source of evil, murdering its own citizens and sponsoring and exporting terror, including to countries like Britain,” Mr Healey told Sky News.

He added that “the concern now, of course, is this regime is lashing out... in an increasingly indiscriminate and widespread way, and people will be really concerned that it’s not just military targets”.

Mr Healey, who also spoke to the BBC, repeated the British government’s insistence that British forces were involved in purely “defensive” operations, with warplanes operating from Qatar and Britain’s airbase in Cyprus.

He declined to comment on reports that London had denied the United States access to British bases worldwide to conduct

its attacks on Iran

and would not be drawn on the legality of the US-Israeli strikes.

“It is for the US to set out the legal basis of the action,” he told the BBC.

“Britain played no part in the strikes on Iran. We share, however, the primary aim of all allies in the region and the US that Iran should never have a nuclear weapon.”

Mr Healey noted that around 300 British armed forces personnel were “within several hundred yards” of drones and missiles that Iran had

fired at a US military base in Bahrain

, while two ballistic missiles were “fired in the direction of Cyprus” on Feb 28.

“It demonstrates how our bases, our personnel, military and civilians, at the moment, are at risk with a regime that is increasingly indiscriminate, widespread and uncontrolled in the attacks it’s mounting,” he said. AFP

More on this topic
The surprises and remaining questions over the US-Israeli attack on Iran
Iran attack a major triumph for Trump, strengthening his hand ahead of China visit


See more on

Iran

Britain

United States

Air strikes

Wars and conflicts

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.