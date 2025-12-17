British couple wins $1.7 million jackpot for the second time

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Mr Richard Davies and his wife Faye Stevenson-Davies defied the odds of more than 24 trillion to one to win the Lotto draw on Nov 26.

They say lighting never strikes twice but that was not the case for a lucky British couple who won £1 million (S$1.73 million) in the national lottery for the second time.

Mr Richard Davies, 49, and his wife, Mrs Faye Stevenson-Davies, 43, defied the odds of more than 24 trillion to one to win the Lotto draw on Nov 26.

This comes after they won the jackpot prize of £1 million in June 2018.

“We knew the odds of it happening again were outrageous, but we’re proof that if you believe, anything is possible,” Mrs Stevenson-Davies told public broadcaster the BBC.

For this latest win, the couple matched five main numbers and the Bonus Ball in the Lotto draw.

“It came to us through a series of four consecutive Lotto draws,,” Mr Davies was quoted as saying by newspaper The Guardian.

“When you match two numbers in the Lotto draw, you automatically win a Lucky Dip for the next game and that’s what’s happened to us.

“We matched two numbers and won a free Lucky Dip from one draw which put us into the next draw and so on, until the winning draw on Nov 26.”

Their latest windfall though is not likely to change the couple’s lifestyles, which has so far focused on serving their community in Wales.

Mr Davies, once a hairdresser, now works as a delivery rider and also volunteers at a homeless shelter in Cardiff.

His wife runs her own counselling practice and provides mental health counselling for local organisations. She will be working on Christmas Day.

“Everyone keeps asking what we’ll do in the future, and we genuinely have no idea at present,” television news channel Sky News quoted Mrs Stevenson-Davies as saying.

She said when they won their first million, they gave cars to people, donated a minibus to their local rugby team and helped out their family and friends.

“It was all new and it was amazing to be able to make a difference. This time around, who knows? We’re just going to take our time and enjoy the moment.”