British coronavirus variant found in two people in Norway

OSLO (REUTERS) - The new variant of the coronavirus circulating in Britain has been detected in two people who came to Norway from the country, the Norwegian Institute of Public Health said on Sunday (Dec 27).

The travellers, who were not identified, came to Norway earlier in December and health workers will follow up with their close contacts, it said.

Norway imposed travel restrictions earlier this month on passengers from Britain amid concerns over the new variant, which is thought to be more contagious.

 

