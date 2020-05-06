British coronavirus advisor quits after breaking social distancing rules

LONDON (BLOOMBERG) - The scientist whose analysis pushed Prime Minister Boris Johnson to put Britain into lockdown has resigned from his advisory role after the Telegraph reported he had broken social distancing rules to meet a woman.

Neil Ferguson, an epidemiologist at Imperial College London, led the team that produced a model in March showing deaths from coronavirus would shoot up and overwhelm the health service without a lockdown.

He said on Tuesday (May 5) evening he had "stepped back" from the government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies, which has been guiding the British response.

Its members are under increasing pressure over their advice, with the UK death toll now the highest in Europe.

"I accept I made an error of judgment and took the wrong course of action," Ferguson said in an e-mailed statement.

"I acted in the belief that I was immune, having tested positive for coronavirus and completely isolated myself for almost two weeks. I deeply regret any undermining of the clear messages around the continued need for social distancing."