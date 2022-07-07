Boris Johnson set to quit: List of British Conservative leaders who were toppled by their party

LONDON (AFP) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is the latest Conservative leader to feel his party's wrath following a string of resignations from his scandal-plagued government.

Here are three leaders previously ousted by their fellow Tories:

Margaret Thatcher

Britain's longest-serving prime minister of the 20th century tearfully stepped down in November 1990 after a Cabinet revolt.

She had vowed to fight on after narrowly winning the first round of a leadership ballot, but then accepted that her position had become untenable.

Although she had won a third term by a landslide in 1987, her introduction of a universal "poll tax" payable by every adult regardless of income was met with violent opposition.

She also faced deep opposition within her Cabinet for staunchly fighting having closer ties with Europe.

Her once close ally Geoffrey Howe resigned from the Cabinet and launched a scathing attack on her Europe policy in Parliament.

That precipitated the leadership challenge by former defence and environment minister Michael Heseltine, before Mr John Major emerged as the new prime minister in a vote among Tory MPs.

Iain Duncan Smith

Mr Duncan Smith, one of a cabal of right-wing eurosceptics dubbed "b******s" by Mr Major, won the Conservative leadership in 2001, replacing Mr William Hague after the party suffered another election defeat to Labour.

His surprise ascent was helped by Thatcher and her loyalists in Parliament.

But the self-styled "quiet man" of UK politics struggled to hold his own against Labour's charismatic prime minister, Mr Tony Blair.

By October 2003, the parliamentary party was despairing of Mr Duncan Smith's inability to make any headway against Mr Blair, despite huge public opposition to Britain's involvement in the war in Iraq.

He lost a confidence vote, becoming the first Tory leader not to fight a general election since Mr Neville Chamberlain, who was accused of appeasing Adolf Hitler in the late 1930s.