British citizens should be prepared to fight a land war, says army chief

LONDON - British citizens should be prepared to fight in a potential land war, the highest ranking army officer General Patrick Sanders said on Jan 24.

The chief of the general staff said any conflict would need to be a “whole-of-nation undertaking” and that citizens should be trained and equipped to be in a state of readiness.

The general’s remarks come after the UK defence ministry said in 2023 that it would cut overall numbers in the UK’s professional army from 82,000 to 73,000 by 2025.

“Taking preparatory steps to enable placing our societies on a war footing when needed are now not merely desirable but essential,” Gen Sanders said, in a speech at an armoured vehicles conference in south-west London.

“Within the next three years, it must be credible to talk of a British Army of 120,000, folding in our reserve and strategic reserve.”

Gen Sanders, who steps down later in 2024, said the UK could not rely on its navy and air power, arguing that “we must be able to credibly fight and win wars on land”.

UK allies were already doing so, he said.

“Our friends in eastern and northern Europe, who feel the proximity of the Russian threat more acutely, are already acting prudently, laying the foundations for national mobilisation,” he added.

“Ukraine brutally illustrates that regular armies start wars; citizen armies win them.”

Last week, the chair of Nato’s military committee, Admiral Rob Bauer, said civilians in member states should be prepared for a potential future war with Russia.

A large number of civilians would have to be called up if conflict accelerates in Europe, he added.