British celebrity Jane Birkin – France’s favourite ‘anglaise’ – dies, aged 76

VILNIUS – Jane Birkin, the British-born singer and actress who became a style icon in her adopted France, has died, said a close source on Sunday. She was 76.

Birkin was an icon in her adopted France, catapulted to fame by her turbulent relationship with legendary singer-songwriter Serge Gainsbourg and her heavily accented French, which became her personal style signifier.

She had been suffering from health problems in recent years that had forced her to cancel concerts. The cause of death and other details were not immediately available.

She crossed the Channel in 1968, at the age of 22, to star in a film alongside Gainsbourg, who was 18 years her senior.

It was the start of a 13-year relationship that made them France’s most famous couple, in the spotlight as much for their bohemian and hedonistic lifestyle as for their work.

The doe-eyed Birkin, with her soft voice and androgynous silhouette, quickly became a sex symbol, recording a steamy duo with a growling Gainsbourg in 1969, Je t’aime… Moi Non Plus.

Banned on radio in several countries and condemned by the Vatican, the song was a worldwide success.

“He and I became the most famous of couples in that strange way because of Je t’aime and because we stuck together for 13 years, and he went on being my friend until the day he died. Who could ask for more?” Birkin told CNN in 2006.

“So Paris became my home. I’ve been adopted here. They like my accent,” she said.

Birkin was born in London on Dec 14, 1946, to a naval officer and actress.

At 17, she married James Bond composer John Barry, with whom she had a daughter Kate, but the marriage lasted only three years.

Her film debut in 1966 made waves with her full frontal nude scene in the swinging 60s classic Blow Up by Michelangelo Antonioni.

After meeting Gainsbourg, 18 years her senior, in Paris on the set of a romantic comedy – he was her co-star – she moved to France permanently.