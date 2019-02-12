British Cabinet ministers believe PM May preparing to resign: The Sun

LONDON (REUTERS) - British Cabinet ministers now believe Theresa May is preparing to resign as British Prime Minister this summer so she can influence who succeeds her, The Sun newspaper reported on Monday (Feb 11).

The Sun quoted sources saying at least two senior figures in the Cabinet have come to that conclusion from hints that the prime minister has personally given them.

May's move will widely be seen as a bid to stop longstanding rival Boris Johnson from getting the top job, the Sun said.

The newspaper also said May will likely set out a timetable for a new Tory leadership contest to end at the party's annual conference in October.

In January, British lawmakers rejected May's original Brexit deal that set out the terms by which Britain would leave the European Union. They voted to demand May seek changes to the treaty.

Britain is due to leave EU on March 29.