British Airways to cut Easter flights due to Heathrow worker strikes

The airline is looking to cancel 32 flights a day to and from London’s Heathrow Airport from March 31. PHOTO: AFP
HEATHROW - British Airways has reduced its flight schedule due to planned strikes by London Heathrow airport employees during the Easter holiday weekend, the airline said on Monday.

“Following Heathrow’s requirement for us to reduce the number of passengers travelling during the period of its employees’ proposed strike action, we’ve regrettably had to make a small number of adjustments to our schedule,” the company, which is owned by IAG, said in an e-mail.

The statement followed a BBC report that said the airline was looking to cancel 32 flights a day to and from London’s Heathrow Airport from March 31, the start of the Easter holidays. Heathrow did not immediately respond to a Reuters’ request for comment. REUTERS

