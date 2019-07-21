British Airways suspends flights to Cairo on security grounds

LONDON (REUTERS, AFP) - British Airways suspended flights to Cairo for seven days starting on Saturday (July 20) to allow for an assessment of security there, the airline said in a statement, giving no details about what had prompted the move.

"We constantly review our security arrangements at all our airports around the world, and have suspended flights to Cairo for seven days as a precaution to allow for further assessment," the statement said.

The airline added that it would never operate an aircraft unless it was safe to do so.

When asked for more details about why flights had been suspended and what security arrangements the airline was reviewing, a spokeswoman for the airline responded: "We never discuss matters of security."

Three Egyptian airport security sources told Reuters that British staff were checking security at Cairo airport on Wednesday and Thursday.

They provided no further details.

The Egypt State Information Service could not immediately be reached for comment.

In its travel advice for British nationals heading to Egypt, the Foreign Office in London warns: "There's a heightened risk of terrorism against aviation.

"Additional security measures are in place for flights departing from Egypt to the UK. You should co-operate fully with security officials at airports."

Britain advises against all but essential travel by air to or from the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh on the Sinai peninsula.

"Terrorists are very likely to try to carry out attacks in Egypt. Although most attacks occur in North Sinai, there is a risk of terrorist attacks across the country," Britons are warned.

"Terrorists in Egypt likely maintain the intent and capability to target aviation.

"The greatest threat is on the Sinai peninsula where Daesh operate with greater freedom, but terrorists are active in mainland Egypt, including Cairo."

The Foreign Office warns that it "can't offer advice on the safety of individual airlines".

An estimated 415,000 British nationals visited Egypt in 2018.