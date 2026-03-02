Straitstimes.com header logo

British air base in Cyprus hit by suspected drone strike, Sky News reports

NICOSIA, March 2 - Britain's Royal Air Force base Akrotiri has been hit by a suspected drone strike, Sky News reported on Monday citing the UK's Ministry of Defence.

There were no casualties in the incident at the base near Limassol, Cyprus, the report said.

A Cyprus government spokesperson said that "information received through various channels indicates that it involved an unmanned drone, which caused limited damage".

Britain retains sovereignty over the territory of two bases on the eastern Mediterranean island, which is a member of the European Union. REUTERS

