Britain's worst paedophile who abused 200 Asian kids stabbed to death in prison

LONDON - Britain's worst paedophile, who was jailed for sexually abusing up to 200 children and babies in South-east Asia, was found stabbed to death in a British prison on Sunday (Oct 13), police said on Monday.

Richard Huckle, 33, was given 22 life sentences in 2016 after pleading guilty to 71 charges of sex abuse of children aged between six months and 12 years, between 2006 and 2014. Most of the victims were from Malaysia.

He was attacked in his cell at Full Sutton Prison, near York, with what was described as a makeshift knife, according to British media reports.

A fellow inmate has been put in isolation as police prepare to launch a murder investigation, the Daily Mail said.

Huckle, who had worked as a freelance photographer, was arrested at Gatwick Airport in December 2014.

He first visited Malaysia on a teaching gap year when he was 18 or 19. He then went on to groom children while doing voluntary work.