Britain's Royal Mint launches coin for 80th anniversary of D-Day landings

FILE PHOTO: A view shows 50-pence coins with a design created by David Lawrence to commemorate 80 years since D-Day landings during World War Two, April 18, 2024 in this handout image. The Royal Mint/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: A drone view shows sand artist Jehan-Benjamin Tarain's recreation of David Lawrence's 50-pence coin design, created to commemorate 80 years since D-Day landings during World War Two, on the beach which was codenamed 'Gold', in Normandy, France May 7, 2024 in this handout image. The Royal Mint/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: A view shows a 50 pence coin with a design created by David Lawrence to commemorate 80 years since D-Day landings during World War Two, April 18, 2024 in this handout image. The Royal Mint/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: A person holds a 50-pence coin with a design created by David Lawrence to commemorate 80 years since D-Day landings during World War Two, April 18, 2024. The Royal Mint/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: French sand artist Jehan-Benjamin Tarain recreates a 50-pence coin design, created by David Lawrence to commemorate 80 years since D-Day landings during World War Two, on the beach which was codenamed 'Gold', in Normandy, France May 7, 2024 in this handout image. The Royal Mint/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo
May 20, 2024, 09:10 PM
May 20, 2024, 07:34 PM

LONDON - Britain's Royal Mint has launched a coin marking next month's 80th anniversary of the 1944 D-Day landings, when 150,000 Allied soldiers invaded France to drive out the forces of Nazi Germany.

Designed by artist David Lawrence with support from Imperial War Museums, the 50 pence coin, equivalent to around 60 cents, depicts Allied soldiers disembarking onto a beach in Normandy as war planes fly above.

It is inscribed with “D-DAY 6 JUNE 1944 UTAH OMAHA GOLD JUNO SWORD”, referring to the codenamed beaches where Allied troops landed in history's largest amphibious invasion on June 6, 1944.

The portrait of Britain's King Charles is on the other side.

"We are proud to unveil this tribute to the courage and resilience of British and Allied troops eight decades ago, which will serve as a permanent reminder of their sacrifices and bravery," Rebecca Morgan, director of commemorative coin at the Royal Mint, said in a statement.

As part of its unveiling, French sand artist Jehan-Benjamin Tarain produced a 35-metre (115 ft) diameter depiction of the new coin on Gold Beach in northern France. Together with fellow sand artist Sam Dougados, it took them 5 hours and 30 minutes to create the sand art, the Royal Mint said. REUTERS

