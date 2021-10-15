Britain's Queen Elizabeth irritated by leaders who are just talk on climate change

LONDON (REUTERS, BLOOMBERG) - Britain's Queen Elizabeth has been overheard saying that she was irritated by world leaders who talk about climate change but then do very little or nothing to address the crisis.

The Queen, who is due to attend the 26th United Nations climate change conference, COP26, in Glasgow, said on Thursday (Oct 14) she still did not know who was coming.

"Extraordinary isn't it. I've been hearing all about COP," the 95-year-old monarch told Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, the wife of her son, Charles, Prince of Wales and the presiding officer of the Welsh assembly.

"Still don't know who is coming... We only know about people who are not coming... It's really irritating when they talk, but they don't do," Queen Elizabeth said in a conversation picked up by a microphone.

The candid remarks, which would normally remain behind closed doors, provide a rare insight to Britain's longest-serving monarch.

Earlier on Thursday, Prince William, second in line for the throne, criticised some of the world's billionaires for their perceived focus on going to space rather than solving climate change.

When her grandson's comments were mentioned to her, the Queen appeared delighted, saying: "I read about that!"