Britain's Queen Elizabeth hosts reception for G-7 leaders

ST BLAZEY, ENGLAND (REUTERS) - Britain's Queen Elizabeth arrived on Friday (June 11) for a reception for Group of Seven (G-7) leaders at the world's largest indoor rainforest, the Eden Project, close to where they are holding a summit in south-west England.

The 95-year-old monarch, together with the other most senior members of the royal family including son and heir Prince Charles and grandson Prince William, is hosting the event for G-7 leaders including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US President Joe Biden.