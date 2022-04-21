Britain's Queen Elizabeth gets own Barbie doll for Platinum Jubilee

The Barbie doll figure has a tiara based on the one Queen Elizabeth wore on her wedding day in 1947. PHOTOS: MATTEL.COM, BRITISHHISTORYM/TWITTER
LONDON (REUTERS) - Britain's Queen Elizabeth is being honoured with a Barbie doll in her likeness to mark her Platinum Jubilee this year.

Toy maker Mattel said on Thursday (April 21) it was commemorating the monarch's 70 years on the throne with a Tribute Collection Barbie doll.

Dressed in an ivory gown with a blue sash adorned with miniature medallions and ribbons, the figure also has a tiara based on the one Elizabeth wore on her wedding day.

Elizabeth, who turns 96 on Thursday, ascended the throne on the death of her father King George VI on Feb 6, 1952. She is the longest-ruling monarch in British history.

The doll will be sold in London stores Harrods, Selfridges and Hamleys ahead of official Platinum Jubilee celebrations in early June.

