Britain’s Princess Kate ‘edging’ back into foreign trips after illness: Prince William

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Britain's Prince William spoke about parenting, including the school run for his children which he said “can be” chaotic.

LONDON - Britain’s Prince William on May 22 said his wife Catherine, popularly known as Kate, was “edging herself back into doing more” overseas trips following her cancer diagnosis in 2024.

Princess William, 43, told Heart radio’s breakfast show that the Princess of Wales was “buzzing” after her visit to Italy earlier in May, her first foreign visit since the diagnosis.

“She’s been through so much in the last couple of years, particularly, and she’d been looking forward to the Italian trip a lot, and so I’m really glad it went really well.”

The Princess, 44, announced she was in remission from cancer in January 2025 and has gradually returned to public duties since then.

“She’s an amazing mum, an amazing wife, and literally our family couldn’t cope without her,” Prince William told the radio show, speaking from the Isles of Scilly off the Cornish coast in south-west England.

The father-of-three spoke about parenting as well, including the school run for his children which he said “can be” chaotic.

“Charlotte, Louis, if you’re listening, make sure you’re on time, please make sure (you’re) not fighting over who’s listening to what this morning,” Princess William said, addressing his two youngest children.

His eldest son, George, 12, was “boarding” on the night of May 21, Prince William said.

The heir-to-the-throne revealed that jam sandwiches were kept in the car for the youngest Louis, 8, to snack on.

“He’ll leave jam fingerprints throughout the car, which is really helpful,” said Prince William.

Prince William has been giving more personal interviews recently, and in 2025 revealed that he and Catherine have a phone ban to protect their children.

The prince, who admitted he is “definitely not a morning person”, said his breakfast of choice is “eggs on sourdough”.

He said he enjoyed “motivational” music and “loved dance music.”

Prince William also spoke about seeing Aston Villa, the football team he supports, win the UEFA Europa League this week in Istanbul.

“I got really into the moment, and you know, I’ve been following Aston Villa most of my life. And so it was a huge moment for all Villa fans.” AFP