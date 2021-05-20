Britain's Prince William gets first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

LONDON (REUTERS) - Britain's Prince William, who contracted Covid-19 last year, revealed on Thursday (May 20) that he had received his first dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

Prince William, 38, the grandson of Queen Elizabeth and second-in-line to the British throne, revealed on Twitter that he had received the shot earlier this week, alongside a picture of the moment he had the injection at London's Science Museum.

"On Tuesday, I received my first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine," he said. "To all those working on the vaccine roll-out - thank you for everything you've done and continue to do."

Prince William fell ill with the disease in April last year, at about the same time as his father, heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles, although he kept the news secret until last November.

Media reports said he had not wanted to alarm anyone and he had been hit pretty badly by the virus.

Other members of the royal family have also disclosed that they have received their vaccine doses, including the 95-year-old monarch and Charles.

The queen said having the shot was very quick and did not hurt, and she encouraged the public to follow suit, saying those who were wary should think of others.

Britain has delivered the first shot of a vaccine to almost 37 million people in one of the world's fastest roll-outs, with all those over 34 now eligible to receive a vaccination.