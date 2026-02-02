Britain’s PM Starmer orders probe into sacked envoy’s Epstein ties

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer is calling on the Lords to modernise its disciplinary procedures.

LONDON - UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has ordered an urgent inquiry into the ties between London’s former ambassador to Washington, Mr Peter Mandelson, and the late US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein during the politician’s time as a government minister, Downing Street said on Feb 2.

Mr Starmer also believes Mr Mandelson should be stripped of his title as a lord and no longer sit in the upper chamber of Parliament, the House of Lords.

The review, which will be led by Cabinet Secretary Chris Wormald, comes after newly released US documents revived scrutiny of Mr Mandelson’s close connection to the disgraced financier.

He will examine “all available information regarding Mr Peter Mandelson’s contacts with Jeffrey Epstein during his period as a government minister”, the spokesman said.

Mr Mandelson – a back-room architect of Labour’s revival as an electoral force in the 1990s under Tony Blair – quit the party on Feb 1 to avoid causing it “further embarrassment”.

Bank records released on Jan 30 by the US authorities suggested that in 2009, Mr Mandelson, who was then business secretary, forwarded an economic briefing to Epstein intended for then-leader Gordon Brown, captioning it: “Interesting note that’s gone to the PM”.

Epstein also appeared to have transferred a total of US$75,000 (S$96,000) in three payments to accounts linked to the top Labour politician between 2003 and 2004.

Mr Starmer’s official spokesman said the prime minister “believes that Peter Mandelson should not be a member of the House of Lords or use the title”.

“However, the prime minister does not have the power to remove it,” he added.

Police probe call

Mr Starmer called on peers to work with the government to “modernise disciplinary procedures” and “allow for the easier removal of Lords who have brought the house into disrepute”.

There were also calls for Mr Mandelson to face a police probe.

Lawmaker Stephen Flynn, leader of the pro-independence Scottish National Party (SNP) in Parliament, said he had written to the commissioner of London’s Metropolitan Police to urge that he be investigated for potential misconduct in public office.

In a statement later on Feb 2, the Metropolitan Police said it was “aware” of the latest Epstein files dump.

“Following this release and subsequent media reporting, the Met has received a number of reports relating to alleged misconduct in a public office. The reports will all be reviewed to determine if they meet the criminal threshold for investigation,” the police force added.

While the force refused to provide names after an AFP request for further details, several British media outlets, including the BBC, The Times and The Telegraph, all pointed the finger at Mandelson.

In a statement to parliament, government minister Darren Jones said the Labour grandee “must account for his actions and conduct”.

Mr Mandelson, 72, who was sacked as ambassador by Mr Starmer in 2025 over his ties to Epstein, told the BBC on Feb 1 he had no memory of the money transfers and did not know whether the documents were authentic.

He also appears in an undated photograph, wearing a T‑shirt and underwear beside a woman, in a dressing gown, whose face has been redacted by the US authorities.

Other documents suggest Epstein sent £10,000 (S$17,361) in 2009 to Mr Reinaldo Avila da Silva, Mr Mandelson’s partner and now husband, at a time when Mr Mandelson was serving as a government minister.

The former ambassador was removed from his post in September after being appointed by Mr Starmer in late 2024.

Mr Mandelson apologised in January to Epstein’s victims and for maintaining his friendship with Epstein. AFP