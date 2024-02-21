Britain’s nuclear deterrent missile system misfires during test: The Sun

Updated
Feb 21, 2024, 03:50 PM
Published
Feb 21, 2024, 03:20 PM

LONDON – Britain’s Trident nuclear missile system misfired during a test in January, when a missile crashed into the ocean near the submarine that launched it, The Sun newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The Sun said the first-stage boosters on the missile, which was equipped with dummy warheads, did not ignite.

The report included a statement from the Ministry of Defence acknowledging an anomaly had occurred during the test.

“As a matter of national security, we cannot provide further information on this. However, we are confident that the anomaly was event specific, and therefore there are no implications for the reliability of the wider Trident missile systems and stockpile,” the ministry said.

“The UK’s nuclear deterrent remains safe, secure and effective.” REUTERS

