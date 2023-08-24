Britain's King Charles to visit France on Sept 20-22

Britain's King Charles III speaks with staff at the Poacher Cheese Farm during his visit to Lincolnshire on July 24, 2023 in Ulceby, Britain. Cameron Smith/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
PARIS - Britain's King Charles will travel to France on September 20-22 after a planned state visit in March was cancelled because of tense protests over reforms to the French pension system, the Elysee said on Thursday.

"This visit is an honour for France, at a time when our country will also host the Rugby World Cup," the Elysee statement said.

"It will bear witness to the depth of the historical ties that unite our two countries and our two peoples, and will contribute to honouring French excellence and know-how."

Charles had planned a three-day visit to France in late March in what would have been his first state visit since succeeding his late mother, Queen Elizabeth, as British monarch.

But the visit was cancelled after social unrest over President Emmanuel Macron's new pension law erupted into some of the worst street violence seen in years across the country.

Instead, Charles visited Germany on his first overseas trip as king. REUTERS

