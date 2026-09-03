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Britain's King Charles to host Oman's Sultan for October state visit

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Britain's King Charles attends a preview of the Bayeux Tapestry, at British Museum in London, Britain, September 2, 2026. Thomas Krych/Pool via REUTERS

Britain's King Charles attends a preview of the Bayeux Tapestry, at British Museum in London, Britain, September 2, 2026. Thomas Krych/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, Sept 3 - Britain's King Charles and his wife Queen Camilla will host Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq at Windsor Castle for a state visit next month, Buckingham Palace said on Thursday.

The visit from October 20 to 22 will come against the backdrop of escalating tensions in the Middle East since U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran in February, which prompted retaliatory strikes on Israel and Gulf states that host U.S. bases.

U.S. President Donald Trump has also threatened to bomb Oman - which has been in talks with Iran aimed at restoring commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz - if it "gets in the way".

So far this year, the British royals have hosted state visits by Trump in April and Nigerian President Bola Tinubu in March. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.