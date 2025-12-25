Britain’s King Charles lauds unity in diversity in Christmas message

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Britain's King Charles spoke of “journeying” and the importance of showing kindness to people on the move.

LONDON - Britain's King Charles highlighted the importance of unity in diversity in his annual Christmas Day message on Dec 25, as wars and tensions put communities around the world under strain.

“With the great diversity of our communities, we can find the strength to ensure that right triumphs over wrong,” King Charles, 77, said in his fourth annual broadcast since becoming monarch.

“As I meet people of different faiths, I find it enormously encouraging to hear how much we have in common, a shared longing for peace and a deep respect for all life.”

King Charles spoke of “journeying” and the importance of showing kindness to people on the move – themes that resonate at a time of intense public concern over migration around the world.

His message, delivered from Westminster Abbey where monarchs have been crowned since William the Conqueror in 1066, came at the end of a year marked by tensions in the royal family.

Ukrainian choir highlights King’s support for Kyiv

The King's words were followed by a performance by a Ukrainian choir, wearing traditional Ukrainian “vyshyvanka” embroidered shirts, and the London-based Royal Opera Chorus.

King Charles has frequently expressed his support for Ukraine and has hosted President Volodymyr Zelensky at Windsor Castle three times in 2025 alone, most recently in October.

Although constitutionally required to remain above politics, the King has repeatedly spoken out on global crises, voicing concern over the Israel-Gaza conflict and expressing sorrow after violence against Jewish communities including an attack at a synagogue in northern England in October and Sydney's Bondi Beach shooting in December.

In his Christmas Day broadcast – a tradition dating back to 1932 – King Charles praised military veterans and aid workers for their courage in adversity, saying they gave him hope.

In an address rich in references to the Biblical Christmas story, he also recalled his state visit to the Vatican in October , where he and Pope Leo prayed together in the first joint worship by a British monarch and a Catholic pontiff since England broke away from Rome in 1534.

The British monarch is supreme governor of the Church of England.

People gathering outside St Mary Magdalene's church ahead of Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla’s attendance at the royal family's Christmas Day service. PHOTO: REUTERS

Health and family challenges

Nearly two years after revealing an unspecified cancer diagnosis, King Charles said in December that his treatment could be scaled back in the new year .

His daughter-in-law Kate, Princess of Wales, announced in January that she was in remission after completing chemotherapy the previous September – rare disclosures for a family that traditionally guards its privacy.

Health was not the only challenge for the monarchy.

King Charles stripped his younger brother Andrew of his titles as Duke of York and prince after renewed scrutiny of Andrew’s ties to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

But the year also brought a rare moment of reconciliation when King Charles' younger son, Prince Harry, met his father for tea in September, their first meeting in just under two years.

Prince Harry, who is based in the US, later said he hoped for healing, calling life “precious” and acknowledging limited time to mend ties. REUTERS