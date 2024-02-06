Britain's King Charles diagnosed with cancer

LONDON - Britain's King Charles has been diagnosed with a form of cancer, Buckingham Palace said on Monday.

Following are reactions to the announcement.

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER RISHI SUNAK

"Wishing His Majesty a full and speedy recovery. I have no doubt he’ll be back to full strength in no time and I know the whole country will be wishing him well."

OPPOSITION LABOUR PARTY LEADER KEIR STARMER

"On behalf of the Labour Party, I wish His Majesty all the very best for his recovery. We look forward to seeing him back to swift full health." REUTERS