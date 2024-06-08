Britain’s Princess Kate apologises for missing parade, hopes to be back ‘very soon’

The princess said in March she was having treatment after cancer was found following abdominal surgery at the start of the year. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Jun 08, 2024, 07:13 PM
Published
Jun 08, 2024, 06:52 PM

LONDON - Kate, Britain's Princess of Wales who is undergoing preventative chemotherapy for cancer, has written to an army regiment to apologise for missing a military parade on June 8, adding that she hoped to be back very soon.

"Being your Colonel remains a great honour, and I am very sorry that I'm unable (to) take the salute at this year's Colonel's Review," the Princess wrote in a letter to the head of the Irish Guards regiment.

"Please pass my apologies to the whole Regiment, however I do hope that I am able to represent you all once again very soon," she wrote in the letter, dated June 3 and posted on social media platform X on June 8 by the Irish Guards regiment.

Britain's Prince William, who is heir to the throne, said in May that Kate, his wife, was "doing well".

She said in March she was having treatment after cancer was found following abdominal surgery at the start of the year.

The Colonel's Review takes place a week before a higher-profile parade to mark the birthday of the monarch, part of the Trooping the Colour celebrations.

The princess is colonel of the Irish Guards, who are taking part in the event. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Princess of Wales ‘enormously touched’ by messages of support following cancer diagnosis
Princess of Wales shown in first video since surgery, says UK tabloid

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top