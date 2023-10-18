Britain’s food banks brace themselves for worst winter yet

LONDON – Britain’s biggest food bank network warned on Wednesday it was expecting its worst winter ever, with more than 600,000 people likely to need support as a cost-of-living crisis now in its second year curtails spending power.

The Trussell Trust, which supports a network of 1,300 food bank centres across Britain, said it expected to provide more than one million emergency food parcels between December 2023 and February 2024.

That would be a record number of parcels for this period of time and compares to 904,000 a year earlier.

“We don’t want to spend every winter saying things at food banks are getting worse, but they are,” Ms Emma Revie, chief executive of the Trussell Trust, said.

“One in seven people in the UK face hunger because they don’t have enough money to live on.”

The trust appealed for more donations, as a surge in need meant most food banks have to buy stock to make up for a shortfall.