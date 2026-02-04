Britain’s ex-prince Andrew leaves Windsor home: BBC

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Andrew is living in a temporary home at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, the BBC reported.

LONDON - Britain’s former prince Andrew has moved from his luxurious Windsor home to a royal estate in eastern England, the BBC reported on Feb 3, as he faces renewed scrutiny over his ties to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The ex-royal, now known as Mr Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, has come under renewed pressure to explain his appearances in the US Justice Department’s (DOJ) latest release of documents related to Epstein .

Andrew, 65, left Royal Lodge on Feb 2, according to the BBC. Buckingham Palace declined to confirm the report to AFP.

He had been living at the property close to Windsor Castle with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson for the past two decades, according to the broadcaster.

The Sun tabloid said he will eventually move into a permanent residence there, Marsh Farm, which is under renovation.

Pressure on the former royal – the younger brother of King Charles III – has intensified since he appeared in a new cache from the Epstein files released on Jan 30 by the DOJ.

It includes photos of the then-prince kneeling over a woman lying on the ground, and emails inviting Epstein to Buckingham Palace to talk in “private”.

The revelations prompted Prime Minister Keir Starmer to say Andrew should testify before the US Congress about what he knows of Epstein’s crimes.

A second Epstein victim has claimed through her lawyer that the American financier sent her to Britain in 2010 to have sex with Andrew at Royal Lodge.

Andrew has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

He paid a multimillion-pound settlement in 2022 to another Epstein accuser, Ms Virginia Giuffre, without making any admission of guilt.

Ms Giuffre died by suicide in 2025.

Andrew stepped back from royal duties in 2019 over his alleged links to Epstein, who died by suicide in jail that year while awaiting trial for sex crimes against minors. AFP



