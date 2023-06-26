Britain's Duchess of York had surgery for breast cancer

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, has been told that the prognosis is good. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
59 min ago
Published
59 min ago

YORK - Britain’s Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, has been diagnosed with breast cancer and has undergone a successful operation, British media reported on Sunday.

Ferguson, 63, who was married to Prince Andrew, was given the diagnosis at a routine mammogram screening and underwent successful surgery, her spokesman told the Daily Telegraph.

“She was advised she needed to undergo surgery which has taken place successfully,” the spokesman said.

“The Duchess is receiving the best medical care and her doctors have told her that the prognosis is good.” REUTERS

More On This Topic
Princess Eugenie has had second baby son, announces Buckingham Palace
Prince Andrew to take on late Queen Elizabeth's beloved corgis

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top