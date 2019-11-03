Britain's Daily Telegraph issues correction for errors in Boris Johnson's column

LONDON (BLOOMBERG) - Britain's Daily Telegraph published a correction on an article written by Boris Johnson before he was prime minister in which he misinterpreted a pile of data to suggest the British economy was set to outperform the rest of Europe.

Johnson wrote in the June 3 article that the UK was forecast to become the largest and most prosperous economy in "this hemisphere."

The correction published on Saturday said the data was based on an OECD forecast of UK and German GDP from 2020-2060 and that it related to Europe and not the northern hemisphere.

"This forecast did not predict that the UK's GDP will surpass Germany's to become the largest in Europe," the newspaper also said.

"This was the columnist's own extrapolation of this data beyond the time-frame of the forecast."

The correction was issued following a ruling by the Independent Press Standards Organisation, the Telegraph said.

Johnson became the prime minister in the month after the article was written.