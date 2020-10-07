Britain's Covid-19 testing system hit by Roche supply chain glitch

LONDON (REUTERS) - Britain's Covid-19 testing system faced more disruption on Wednesday (Oct 7) after Swiss pharmaceutical giant Roche said problems at a new warehouse had delayed the dispatch of some products at a time case numbers are surging.

Roche is one of the main suppliers of diagnostic tests to Britain's National Health Service (NHS) Test and Trace programme, which only days ago was hit by a technical glitch that delayed the reporting of nearly 16,000 positive results.

The Swiss company told British customers that a switch from an old warehouse to a new automated distribution centre had caused unforeseen issues, leading to a very significant drop in its processing capacity that it was unable to fix immediately.

Experts said the supply chain disruption was also affecting diabetes tests, magnesium level tests and other materials such as supplies for blood gas analysers which are crucial for the treatment of respiratory illnesses, including Covid-19.

The timing of Roche's problems could hardly be worse for Britain with new coronavirus infections rising fast and hospital admissions at their highest since June.

Health Minister Matt Hancock said the numbers showed the country had a very serious problem on its hands.

Mr Allan Wilson, head of the Institute of Biomedical Science, said Roche and NHS staff were working very hard to plug urgent gaps, including by driving around the country to distribute supplies manually, but that would not be tenable for long.

"We can only do that for a few days before it really starts to impact on our ability to do diagnostic tests," he said.

A spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Roche was working urgently to resolve the issue and played down the impact on testing.

"It is expected to have little to no impact on Covid testing and Roche are already prioritising the dispatch of tests to ensure uninterrupted supplies," he said, echoing a company statement about the issue at its warehouse.

CONTINGENCY PLANS

In a letter to its British customers, Roche said the situation would improve in the coming days "and we are confident that we will see large step changes in the coming weeks".

The warehouse in Newhaven on England's south coast is used by Roche to supply customers throughout the United Kingdom and Ireland, according to the company's website.

"The current backlog is likely to temporarily affect and disrupt services and, unfortunately, at this stage we may not be able to provide a solution to avoid such a temporary disruption," it said in the letter seen by Reuters.

"Our customers' contingency plans may need to be activated and we are working with them to help this happen."

Mr Wilson said signs of the problems had emerged last week and scheduled deliveries of certain products had not taken place, leading some hospitals and laboratories to ration test kits.

"The frustration is that they seem to have a warehouse full of consumables but are unable to ship them because the logistics system put in place to manage the extraction and identification of consumables and picking them to send them to customers has failed," Wilson told Reuters in a telephone interview.

The BBC quoted Dr Tom Lewis, lead clinician for pathology at North Devon District Hospital in south-west England, as saying that his hospital had sent out instructions that non-urgent blood tests in the community should be stopped.

Lewis said that without rationing, the hospital risked running out of swabs in three to four days.