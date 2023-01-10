Britain's bruised royals stay silent as Prince Harry lets 'light in on magic'

LONDON - Some 150 years ago, the acclaimed constitutional writer Walter Bagehot wrote that the British monarchy needed reverence and mystery. “We must not let in daylight upon magic,” he wrote.

With their six-part Netflix documentary series, a succession of high-profile TV interviews and a tell-all memoir, all featuring intimate revelations and accusations of discord, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have shone not just daylight but a blinding floodlight on the private affairs of the royal family.

When the dust settles, Harry’s father King Charles and the other bruised Windsors will wonder if any of their royal magic has been permanently extinguished.

“This is a huge constitutional issue for him, a huge reputational issue for him and it comes ahead of his coronation and in the very early phase of his reign,” said Catherine Mayer, author of the recent biography Charles: Heart of a King.

“This is a huge institution of state, it has significant powers, it has significant influence, it gets a shedload of money from us the taxpayers, the king is head of state in 14 other realms as well - and we are treating it like a soap opera.”

At the heart of Harry and Meghan’s narrative is that Britain’s sensationalist popular press is a “devil” that members of the royal family have colluded with to protect or enhance their own reputations.

Those like Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have not played this game, they argue, have therefore been subjected to cruel and untrue stories that have threatened their mental health and their very safety.

Harry has also made specific accusations against his stepmother Camilla, Charles’s second wife and the queen consort, and his elder brother William, heir to the throne.

KEEP CALM AND CARRY ON

So far, both have declined to respond.

“It’s absolutely the right strategy - to rise above it,” one former senior royal aide told Reuters.

“He’s having lots of shots at William, and some shots at the queen consort, but I’m not sure they’re ones that fundamentally will undermine confidence in their ability to fulfil their roles and their rightness for those roles.”