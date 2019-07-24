Britain's Boris Johnson prepares to announce team to deliver Brexit

LONDON (BLOOMBERG) - Boris Johnson becomes prime minister on Wednesday (July 24), and is preparing to announce his top ministerial team to deliver the UK's exit from the European Union. Brexiteer Priti Patel is expected to be included. Three members of the current Cabinet, including Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond, have said they will resign before Johnson takes office.

Key Developments: Johnson to be appointed premier by Queen Elizabeth II mid-afternoon; he's expected to give a speech outside Downing Street; Incoming prime minister to give Brexiteer Priti Patel a Cabinet role, according to person familiar with the matter; Employment Minister Alok Sharma also expected to be in top team; Justice Secretary David Gauke and International Development Secretary Rory Stewart have said they will step down on Wednesday. Theresa May is facing questions from MPs for the last time as prime minister.

MAY 'PLEASED' TO HAND OVER TO JOHNSON

Theresa May said she is "pleased" to hand over to Boris Johnson when she resigns as prime minister on Wednesday afternoon.

"I'm pleased to hand over to an incoming leader of the Conservative Party and prime minister who I worked with when he was in my Cabinet and who is committed as a Conservative... to delivering on the vote of the British people in 2016 and delivering a brighter future for this country," May told MPs in the House of Commons in her final session of prime minister's questions.

May said she will continue as MP for Maidenhead after she resigns her prime ministership.

WHO ARE BORIS JOHNSON'S NEW ADVISERS?

Edward Lister, known as Eddie, is described as "cool, calm and efficient'' by Teresa O'Neill, who sat on the board of Homes England with him. As chief of staff to Johnson as London mayor, Lister was known as "Steady Eddie", and was responsible for making structural changes to smooth operations.

By contrast, the mercurial Dominic Cummings does not mince his words. He described Brexit as a "train wreck'' and said triggering Article 50 - the divorce process with the EU - too soon was like "putting a gun in your mouth and pulling the trigger.''

The appointment of Cummings, who directed the Vote Leave referendum campaign, will be seen as a commitment to leave the EU by Oct 31. Even so, Cummings is a divisive figure, who was found in contempt of Parliament.

CUMMINGS, FROST, LISTER TO ADVISE JOHNSON

Former Vote Leave director Dominic Cummings, Edward Lister and former diplomat David Frost will be joining Boris Johnson's top team as senior advisers, according to two people familiar with his plans.

Frost, who worked with Johnson when he was foreign secretary, will be his adviser on the European Union, the people said. Lister was chief of staff to Johnson as mayor of London.

Cummings, played by Benedict Cumberbatch in a recent television drama, is known for his combative style, and was found in contempt of Parliament this year for refusing to answer lawmakers' questions about targeted online advertising during the 2016 Brexit campaign.

He was previously an adviser to Cabinet minister Michael Gove, who along with Johnson, was the public face of the Vote Leave campaign.

While the appointment - if confirmed - would further bolster the pro-Brexit credentials of Johnson's administration, it also risks a potential conflict with the Tory party's anti-EU caucus. Cummings has called the European Research Group "useful idiots" for the Remain campaign to keep the UK in the EU.

DUNCAN SMITH: 'ONE LAST SHOT' AT REGAINING TRUST

Former Conservative leader Iain Duncan Smith said Parliament and especially his party has "one last shot" at regaining the trust of voters by delivering Brexit by Oct 31, warning that the Brexit Party is ready to take advantage if it does not happen.

"The truth is that Nigel Farage is sitting in the wings with the Brexit Party, and I think they will be rubbing their hands with glee at the thought of the UK not leaving on October 31st," Duncan Smith told the BBC on Wednesday.

It is a reminder of the difficulty Boris Johnson is likely to face as he tries to unite the Tories to deliver Brexit. Sticking to the Oct 31 deadline to appease Brexiteers including Duncan Smith will further alienate prospective rebels on the pro-EU wing of the party.

IRISH PM SET TO SPEAK TO JOHNSON IN COMING DAYS

Irish European Affairs Minister Helen McEntee told RTE radio that Prime Minister Leo Varadkar and his incoming British counterpart, Boris Johnson, are expected to speak by phone in the coming days. McEntee also said a no-deal Brexit would be catastrophic for the UK.

"I think the intention is for the Taoiseach to speak to him as soon as possible, whether that's a phone call later today or tomorrow, or the next few days," she said.

HANCOCK RULES OUT TORY ELECTORAL PACT WITH FARAGE

Cabinet minister Matt Hancock - who is hoping to serve in Boris Johnson's new administration - ruled out an electoral pact with Nigel Farage, after the Brexit Party leader told Sky News there was a "possibility" of a deal.

"There is no way we are going to have any kind of electoral pact with the Brexit Party, with Nigel Farage," Hancock told BBC radio. "I don't want to see an early election, Boris doesn't want to see an early election." The Conservatives currently have a single-figure governing majority that includes the Northern Irish Democratic Unionist Party, and an election may be the only way to break the parliamentary stalemate over Brexit. In theory, the Brexit Party could agree not to run candidates in key Tory districts, as long as Johnson keeps his promise to leave the EU by Oct 31.

"Theresa May told us 108 times we were leaving on March 29 and we didn't, so just because Boris says we're leaving on the 31st October doesn't mean we're going to," Farage told Sky. "There is a possibility of an electoral pact but we would need to believe them, and at the moment that's not very easy."