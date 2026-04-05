Britain woos Anthropic expansion after US defence clash, FT reports

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British government proposals for Anthropic range from an office expansion in London to a dual stock listing, the Financial Times reported.

LONDON – Britain is trying to tempt Anthropic to expand its presence in the country, as it seeks to capitalise on a fight between the maker of artificial intelligence app Claude and the US Defence Department, the Financial Times said on April 5 .

British government proposals for Anthropic range from an office expansion in London to a dual stock listing, the newspaper reported, citing people with knowledge of the plans.

Anthropic and Britain’s Department of Science, Innovation and Technology did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s office has supported the department’s work, which will be put to Anthropic chief executive Dario Amodei when he visits in late May, the FT said.

The US government blacklisted Anthropic, designating the company a national-security supply-chain risk after it refused to allow the military to use AI chatbot Claude for US surveillance or autonomous weapons.

A US judge temporarily blocked the blacklisting, and the AI start-up has a second lawsuit pending over the supply-chain risk designation. REUTERS