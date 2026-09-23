Britain will stand firm over Falklands, UK PM Burnham tells Trump

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UNITED NATIONS, Sept 22 - Prime Minister Andy Burnham set out Britain's position on the Falkland Islands during a meeting with US President Donald Trump on Tuesday, saying he would stand firm in the face of any threats.

In August, Trump said he was reviewing the United States' neutral position on the remote archipelago in the South Atlantic. Days later Argentine President Javier Milei said he would sanction oil companies drilling in the islands.

"The clear position is: we will stand firm in the face of any threats. We will defend the right of the Falkland Islanders to self-determination and to remain British," Burnham told reporters.

"I just wanted the president to know directly from me, that's the clear British position, and he very much understood what I was saying." REUTERS