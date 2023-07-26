Britain warns Russia may attack civilian ships, EU to boost Ukraine exports

UNITED NATIONS/BRUSSELS - Britain warned on Tuesday that it has information indicating Russia’s military may start to target civilian shipping in the Black Sea, while the European Union pledged to help Ukraine export almost all its farm produce via rail and road.

Global wheat prices have spiked 15 per cent in the past week after Russia quit a deal that allowed the safe Black Sea export of Ukraine grain for a year and began targeting Ukrainian ports and grain infrastructure on the Black Sea and Danube River.

“Our information indicates that the Russian military may expand their targeting of Ukrainian grain facilities further, to include attacks against civilian shipping in the Black Sea,” Britain’s UN Ambassador Barbara Woodward said on Tuesday.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak shared the information with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a phone call on Tuesday, Ms Woodward told reporters. Britain also had information that “Russia has laid additional sea mines in the approaches to Ukrainian ports”, she said.

“We agree with the US assessment that this is a coordinated effort to justify and lay blame on Ukraine for any attacks against civilian ships in the Black Sea,” Ms Woodward said.

Russia’s mission to the United Nations in New York did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The White House gave similar warnings last week about possible Russian attacks on civilian ships and sea mines.

The Black Sea grain deal was brokered by the UN and Turkey a year ago to combat a global food crisis worsened by Russia’s February 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Ukraine and Russia are both leading grain exporters.

Russia withdrew last week, saying that demands to improve its own food and fertiliser exports had not been met and complaining that not enough Ukrainian grain had reached poor countries under the deal. The UN has argued that the pact benefited poorer countries by lowering global prices 23 per cent since March 2022.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is due to host African leaders in St Petersburg on Thursday and Friday and has promised free Russian grain “to replace Ukrainian grain.”

The UN said the most vulnerable will pay the highest price for Moscow’s decision to terminate the Black Sea agreement.

Kremlin foreign policy adviser Yury Ushakov told Russian media on Tuesday that 17 African leaders would speak.

EU ‘solidarity lanes’

The European Union said on Tuesday it is ready to export almost all of Ukraine’s farm produce via road and rail “solidarity lanes” through neighbouring EU countries and help cover transportation costs.

“We are ready to export almost everything. This is about four million tonnes per month of oilseeds and grains and we achieved this volume in November last year,” EU agriculture commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski said.

Mr Wojciechowski said that the EU was looking to come up with a joint plan to cover the additional transport costs.