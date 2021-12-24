Britain warns Russia against 'strategic mistake', welcomes talks

LONDON (REUTERS) - British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on Thursday (Dec 23) repeated her warning to Russia that any incursion into Ukraine would be a costly mistake, but welcomed Moscow's willingness to enter talks.

"Any Russian incursion would be a massive strategic mistake and would be met with strength, including coordinated sanctions with our allies to impose a severe cost on Russia's interests and economy," she said in a statement.

"The only way out of the current situation for Russia is through dialogue and I welcome the fact that Russia has signalled it is willing to enter talks in January."

Ms Truss also said she spoke with United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Russia's aggression towards Ukraine.

She said on Twitter they agreed that any Russian incursion into Ukraine would be a massive strategic mistake and have severe consequences.

They also agreed that Nato and the Group of Seven are united in supporting Ukraine and that Russia needs to engage in talks that respect sovereignty.

Meanwhile, Germany and France called on both the Ukrainian government forces and Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine to respect the restoration of a full ceasefire, their foreign ministries said in a joint statement on Thursday.

“We urge the sides to respect the ceasefire and to continue discussions on further steps in the humanitarian field, for example, the opening of crossing points and the exchange of detainees, along with the rest of the Conclusions of the 2019 Paris Summit,” the ministries said.

The Kremlin denies it plans to invade and says the West is gripped by Russophobia. Moscow says the expansion of North Atlantic Treaty Organisation alliance threatens Russia and has contravened assurances given to it as the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991.