Britain urges France and Germany to do more for Ukraine

LONDON (AFP) - Britain on Sunday said "it would be good to see more from France and Germany" to support the Ukraine war effort, warning that a Russian victory has "always been a possibility".

Minister Oliver Dowden told the BBC that the West should "continue to tighten the ratchet on Russia" as Moscow ramps up its offensives in the south and east of Ukraine.

"The West has to respond in turn and we are willing to do so," he added. "There is a desire for us all to do it but it would be good to see more from France and Germany as well."

Asked whether he thought Russia could emerge victorious, he said: "That has always been a possibility that Russia could come out of this victorious. We don't want that to happen."

The United States' top diplomat and defence chief were Sunday set to make their first war-time visits to Kyiv since Russia invaded Ukraine two months ago, with fierce fighting casting a long shadow over Orthodox Easter.

The trip by Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin comes as the war enters its third month with thousands dead and millions displaced.