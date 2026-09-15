Britain upgrades diplomatic relations with Venezuela

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

LONDON, Sept 15 - Britain said on Tuesday it would upgrade its diplomatic relations with Venezuela, appointing an ambassador to the country, in a move which it said would strengthen its ability to play a role in supporting a transition to democracy.

"This decision is part of a broader international reengagement," the government said in a written statement to parliament.

Britain said the move did not signal endorsement of Venezuela's disputed 2024 election or of any political faction, but reflected its longstanding policy of maintaining relations with the Venezuelan state.

Acting President Delcy Rodriguez's government holds power after the U.S. removed Nicolas Maduro in January.

Venezuela welcomed the decision. Oliver Blanco, Venezuela's deputy foreign minister for Europe and North America, said in a post on X that Caracas valued Britain's move to raise the level of diplomatic relations.

"We reaffirm our willingness to deepen a respectful and constructive dialogue, as well as to promote cooperation in areas of common interest for our countries and to advance the recovery of resources that rightfully belong to the Venezuelan people," Blanco said. REUTERS