Britain to spend more on defence due to Russian security risk, ‘epoch-defining challenge’ from China

LONDON - Britain is boosting defence spending and allocating more resources to its nuclear forces.

In a new defence policy paper issued on Monday evening, the government announced that it would spend an additional £5 billion (S$8.2 billion) on its military over the next two years to head off what leaders in London refer to as a “fundamental” security risk from Russia, and a broader, “epoch-defining challenge” from China.

And in a further move to underline military determination, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak joined United States President Joe Biden and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in signing a deal for the development of a new generation of nuclear-powered submarines, which could double the current British submarine fleet by the late 2030s.

There is no question that these decisions count as the most significant British security changes in a generation.

However, doubts remain over the ability and determination of future British governments to deliver such an ambitious agenda.

The last defence and security policy paper was published two years ago. Although it was the product of a broad consultation with academics and military specialists and claimed to be visionary, it failed to anticipate Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and its implications on strategy.

The previous policy paper also came out soon after Britain left the European Union, so politicians in London avoided including any new commitments to the continent’s security. Instead, much emphasis was on the so-called “Global Britain,” with the then-fashionable pledges about a “tilt” to the Indo-Pacific region.

The current paper reverses this approach by identifying the Ukraine war and Russia’s behaviour as the biggest security threat, and pledging further resources to the alliance across the Atlantic between the Europeans and the US.

Britain’s “most urgent priority in the Euro-Atlantic is to support Ukraine to reassert its sovereignty and deny Russia any strategic benefit from its invasion”, the paper says.

London is therefore following other European governments in boosting defence expenditure.

Including the recently-announced extra spending, Britain will be devoting 2.2 per cent of its gross domestic product (GDP) to defence this year, or 2.3 per cent if the separate military aid delivered to Ukraine is included in the calculations.

This is higher than what France currently spends and much higher in proportionate terms than Germany’s defence expenditure.

The policy paper also hints at the possibility of a further rise in defence budgets to 2.5 per cent of GDP by the middle of this decade.

Yet notwithstanding the renewed emphasis on European security, the British government refuses to accept that this will come at the expense of London’s involvement in Asian affairs. “The prosperity and security of the Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific are inextricably linked,” the paper states.

And although other governments derided its initial claims to be a serious Asian player, Britain can point to some notable achievements in Asia.

It recently co-opted Japan into a project to develop a new fighter jet, and Japanese companies have also concluded tie-ups with British defence manufacturers. Britain is now set to be accepted as a member of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.

And then, there is the Aukus military deal with Australia and the US, which goes beyond just the development of submarines.

The new generation of submarines to be developed under this arrangement will be based on a British design, with some made in Britain by BAE Systems and Rolls-Royce, the country’s top defence manufacturers.

But the Aukus deal goes much further, as it includes the pledge that existing British submarines will start to be rotated to Australia from as early as 2027 to prepare the country’s workforce and infrastructure for the new generation of underwater beasts.

Britain said Premier Rishi Sunak now stands “shoulder to shoulder” with the US and Australia in the Indo-Pacific.

Still, the new policy paper left many questions unaddressed.

There are no details on how much extra cash will go to just the modernisation of Britain’s nuclear capabilities rather than its conventional forces.

There is also the uncertainty of future economic trends. Inflation has resulted in an increase in the price of military hardware. If the British economy fails to expand or shrinks in the coming years, devoting a more significant share to the military will not result in higher spending.

And then, Britain’s stance on China remains defined more by slogans than substance.

The previous defence and security paper referred to China as a “systemic competitor”, while the current one calls China an “epoch-defining challenge”.

The more assertive language is designed to appease backbench MPs of the ruling Conservative party, who are agitating for a stronger anti-Chinese stance.

But beyond this play on words, nobody in London seems able to explain the practical implications of the new definition.