Britain to register Covid-19 as 'notifiable disease': BBC

LONDON (REUTERS) - Britain will formally register Covid-19, a disease caused by the new coronavirus, as "notifiable", BBC reported on Wednesday (March 4).

"To mitigate the impact on businesses, we will register Covid-19 as a notifiable disease," BBC quoted a spokesman for the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) as saying.

"This will help companies seek compensation through their insurance policies in the event of any cancellations they may have to make as a result of the spread of the virus."