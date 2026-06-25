Britain swelters in hottest June day on record

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It is the second month in a row that Britain has broken historical temperature records.

LONDON - Britain recorded its hottest-ever June temperature on June 24, with the mercury rising to 36.1 deg C in southern England, breaking the previous record of 35.6 deg C set in 1976.

It is the second month in a row it has broken historical temperature records, as scientists warn that climate change is making extreme weather events like heatwaves more frequent and intens e.

The UK’s Met Office told AFP it recorded a provisional temperature of 36.1 deg C in Gosport on the south coast.

The weather service has issued a rare red “extreme heat” warning for parts of central and southern England and Wales for June 24 and all day on June 25.

Even King Charles III struggled with the heat and had to be cooled with a portable fan as he attended a reception in the capital, part of events for London Climate Week.

Britain’s King Charles III had to be cooled with a portable fan as he attended a reception in London on June 24. PHOTO: REUTERS

Hundreds of schools were partially or fully closed during the peak of the heatwave, as teachers and parents raised concerns that old school buildings in Britain were not equipped to deal with the warmer summers.

Train companies slashed services anticipating disruptions to the infrastructure due to the heat and urged passengers not to travel unless necessary.

London resident Yana Markevich said it was a “struggle” in her flat without any air-conditioning, and that she had launched a petition to ease regulations on some home owners to install air-conditioning, which remains rare in British homes.

Markevich said she had set up a portable air-con and sealed the windows in preparation for the heatwave.

“I think sooner or later the UK will have to accept that proper cooling is becoming part of basic housing standards,” she told AFP.

In central London, decorator Aaron Timothy, 25, took a break with a towel over his head, telling AFP: “I’m practically swimming in my own sweat, which is not pleasant.”

‘Terrifying heatwaves’

Trade unions urged better working conditions in the heat, with the Unite union calling on “bus firms to act immediately to protect drivers from extreme temperatures”.

“Bus drivers, who work in driver cabs that become even hotter than it is outside, are at particular risk,” Unite said, adding that temperatures in the cabin where drivers sit can “exceed 40 degrees”.

At University College London’s Grant Museum of Zoology, curator Tannis Davidson said researchers were considering having to “preventatively decant” jars after one specimen jar broke due to the heat in 2025.

“It’s our collective cultural heritage that we have to worry about beyond just living (in the heat),” Davidson told AFP.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who resigned earlier this week but will stay in the post till his successor is chosen, said the weather was a reminder that climate change is “one of the most significant challenges of our time”.

Environmental campaign group Greenpeace UK called for the government to “reduce our dependence on fossil fuels”.

“The summer of ’76 may be seared into the nation’s memory, but it’s quickly being overtaken by even more terrifying heatwaves,” Greenpeace UK’s Angharad Hopkinson said.

In a report published on June 24, experts at the Climate Change Committee warned the government that Britain needed a faster transition to electric cars and heat pumps to meet its 2030 emissions targets. AFP