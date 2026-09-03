Britain summons Russian charge d'affaires over Leipzig airport attack

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FILE PHOTO: A police officer in protective clothing walks next to an explosive-disarming robot (EOD) at Leipzig/Halle Airport in Schkeuditz, Germany, August 5, 2026. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

LONDON, Sept 3 - Britain has summoned the Russian charge d'affaires to condemn an attempted drone attack at Leipzig/Halle airport last month after the German government said that Russia was responsible for the incident.

"The UK stands in full solidarity with Germany following Russia's egregious and reckless attack on Leipzig Airport," the spokesperson said, adding that Russian attempts to undermine the resolve of Ukraine's allies were "futile."

"This is the latest in a clear pattern of attempts by the Russian state to undermine our collective security, and that is why today we have summoned the Russian charge d'affaires to condemn the attack in the strongest terms."

Russia has denied the allegations, saying that they are entirely fabricated. The Russian embassy in London said the summons from Britain was part of a "co-ordinated provocation".

"These unsubstantiated and absurd accusations, constructed in a surprisingly familiar British style, were categorically rejected," the embassy said in translated comments on Telegram, adding that escalatory steps from Britain or other European states would get a "adequate and calibrated response." REUTERS