Britain still planning for multinational force in Ukraine - PM Starmer's spokesperson

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer speak to the media after a Coalition of the Willing' meeting in London, Britain, October 24, 2025. Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON - Britain is still making plans for a multinational force in Ukraine after a ceasefire is agreed, Prime Minister Keir Starmer's spokesperson said on Tuesday.

In a call on Tuesday, Starmer and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy discussed "the importance of the continued work by coalition partners in preparation for the deployment of the multinational force following the cessation of hostilities", Starmer's spokesperson said.

Asked if UK was still willing to put boots on the ground in Ukraine after any end to the fighting in Ukraine, the spokesperson said: "That commitment remains."

Russia has rejected any potential foreign military deployment in Ukraine, calling it "unacceptable". REUTERS