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Relatives of Palestinian youth Omar Mohammad Toubasi, who was killed by Israeli settlers, mourn during his funeral in the village of Hajja, east of Qalqilya in the West Bank, on Sept 7.

Britain is set to announce wide-ranging economic restrictions targeting Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank as soon as Sept 8, according to seven officials briefed on the measures, in what experts say would be a significant censure of Israeli policy toward Palestinians.

The measures are expected to include a trade ban on goods produced in the settlements, the officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity. Three of the officials said the measures could also include sanctions on companies helping to build settlements.

Israel has become increasingly isolated on the world stage in the aftermath of the devastating war in the Gaza Strip, and international attention has focused on Israel’s tightening grip over the West Bank.

The sanctions come at a time when Israeli extremists have been repeatedly attacking Palestinians, on occasion assailing homes with little intervention by Israeli forces.

Some analysts say Britain’s move could foreshadow decisions by other European countries to impose harder-hitting and broader sanctions.

While the details are still unclear, a British product ban would likely have a limited impact on the US$8 billion (S$10 billion) in annual trade between the countries, given that goods made in Israeli settlements are only a small fraction of that amount. But the measures go well beyond previous British sanctions related to the West Bank, which targeted some extremist Israeli settlers and two far-right ministers.

Gideon Saar, the Israeli foreign minister, said last week that “Israel will act” against any new British sanctions, without elaborating. The Israeli foreign ministry did not respond to a request for comment on Sept 7. The British Foreign Office declined to comment.

Britain, a longtime ally of Israel, has long condemned Israeli settlements in the West Bank, which are widely considered illegal under international law, saying they undermined the possibility of a future Palestinian state. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has shrugged off international criticism and promoted building more settlements at a breakneck pace.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since 1967. About 3 million Palestinians live in the territory alongside some 500,000 Israelis. Their exports include kosher wine, produce, plastics and other products.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham entered office in July pledging a tougher stance on Israel over the war in Gaza. NYTIMES