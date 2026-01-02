Britain sees record-high electricity from renewables in 2025: Study

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Wind, solar and biomass power combined to supply 47 per cent of Britain's electricity in 2025.

Wind, solar and biomass power combined to supply 47 per cent of the country’s electricity in 2025, climate and energy website Carbon Brief said in its report.

This was greater than gas, which supplied 28 per cent of Britain’s electricity, while nuclear was third at 11 per cent of production.

The amount of gas used for electricity rose after the country shut its last coal-fired power station in late 2024, the study said, adding that nuclear power reached its lowest level in 50 years, partly due to outages.

“Overall, UK electricity became slightly more polluting in 2025,” Carbon Brief concluded, adding that the country’s electricity exports grew while imports fell in 2025 .

It added that Britain saw a 1 per cent rise in electricity demand “after years of decline”, as electric vehicles, heat pumps and data centres connected to the grid in larger numbers.

Britain is one of Europe’s leading players in renewable energy, owing to onshore and offshore wind power.

The country has set a target to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by at least 81 per cent by 2035, compared with 1990 levels, and aims to be carbon-neutral by the middle of the century. AFP