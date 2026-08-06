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Britain seeks to bring in more scientists by expanding research visa route

LONDON – AstraZeneca Plc and Jaguar Land Rover are among over 100 British companies that will be able to bring in workers on a fast-track visa as the government tries to capitalise on US President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown.

The Global Talent Visa offers top researchers a cheaper and quicker way to enter the country, with fewer restrictions than other entry routes.

For the first time, some companies will be eligible for the programme that was previously only available to universities and research institutes, the government announced on Aug 6.

It’s part of the suite of measures aimed at making it easier for high-skilled and wealthy people to come to Britain.

In June the government said it will reimburse visa fees incurred by fast-growing companies when they recruit talent from abroad, alongside a “concierge” service to support them.

The government is trying to fend off criticism that it has made Britain a worse place to do business through its immigration restrictions and tax increases.

In 2025, the House of Lords Science and Technology Committee expressed concern given the high visa costs faced by employers and their overseas recruits, with some applicants stumping up in excess of £10,000 (S$17,247) across different fees.

It’s also seeking to lure those deterred from going to the US.

The Trump administration is attempting to raise the application fee for skilled worker H-1B visas to US$100,000 , (S$128,062) , sparking chaos and alarm among some global companies, and has made it harder for students to enter and stay in the US.

In 2025, the British government announced a fast-track visa for high earners, as it seeks to repair relations the world’s rich after ending a preferential tax regime for so-called non-domiciled residents.

The Global Talent Visa, which opened in 2020, costs £766 to apply and decisions are usually made within three weeks.

Recipients can bring their partner and children, and get indefinite leave to remain in the country after three to five years.

The government is also planning to broaden its Future Technology Research and Innovation scheme to more businesses, allowing them to host researchers, scientists, interns and technical specialists for up to two years. BLOOMBERG