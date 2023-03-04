Britain says Ukraine forces under increasingly severe pressure defending Bakhmut

Intense fighting is taking place in and around the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut. PHOTO: AFP
KYIV - Ukrainian forces defending Bakhmut are facing increasingly strong pressure from Russian forces, British military intelligence said on Saturday, with intense fighting taking place in and around the eastern city.

Ukraine is reinforcing the area with elite units, while regular Russian army and forces of the Russian private military Wagner group have made further advances into Bakhmut’s northern suburbs, the British Defence Ministry said in its daily intelligence bulletin on Twitter.

Two key bridges in Bakhmut have been destroyed within the last 36 hours, it said.

The ministry added that Ukrainian-held resupply routes out of the city are increasingly limited.

Russian artillery pounded the last routes out of Bakhmut on Friday.

Moscow is aiming to complete the encirclement of the besieged city and bring itself closer to its first major victory in the war in half a year. REUTERS

