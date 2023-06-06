Britain says China has closed unofficial police stations in UK

LONDON - British Security Minister Tom Tugendhat said on Tuesday that China had closed reported “police service stations” at sites across Britain, and that an investigation had not revealed any illegal activity by the Chinese state at these sites.

Britain previously said reports of undeclared police stations in the country were “extremely concerning” and that any intimidation on British soil of foreign nationals by China or other states was unacceptable.

British police have investigated claims made by the non-governmental human rights organisation “Safeguard Defenders” that such police stations were operating at three British sites, Mr Tugendhat said in a written statement to Parliament.

“I can confirm that they have not, to date, identified any evidence of illegal activity on behalf of the Chinese state across these sites,” he said.

“We assess that police and public scrutiny have had a suppressive impact on any administrative functions these sites may have had.”

United States federal agents arrested two New York residents in April for allegedly operating a Chinese “secret police station” in the Chinatown district of Manhattan. China had said it firmly opposed what it called “the US’ slanders and smears”.