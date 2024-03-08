Britain says allies' unity unshaken by German army leak

BERLIN - Britain said on March 7 that allies’ faith in Germany remained strong despite a leaked audio recording of German military officers discussing the war in Ukraine.

“I don’t want to play into the hands of some Russian narrative about divisions between allies. What I see... is incredible unity between allies,” British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said, at a press conference in Berlin, alongside his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock.

A 38-minute recording of confidential German army talks, in which the officers debated the possible use of German-made Taurus missiles by Ukraine, was posted on Russian social media on March 1.

The conversation also turned to long-range missiles supplied to Ukraine by France and Britain, with reference made to British soldiers on the ground there.

Germany has pinned the blame for the successful wiretap by a foreign intelligence service on the “individual error” of a participant, who joined the meeting via an unsafe connection from Singapore.

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said on March 5 the leak “should not have happened” but stressed: “Trust in Germany is unbroken”.

Germany has accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of trying to “destabilise” Ukraine’s western backers with the leak of the audio.

“We will not let Putin divide us, no matter what means and methods he uses,” Ms Baerbock said, at the press conference.

Relations between Germany and Britain have been particularly strained on the question of long-range missile deliveries, with Germany under pressure to send Taurus missiles to Ukraine.